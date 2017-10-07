RMR Group (RMRAV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMRAV) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RMR Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6213339270796 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMRAV) remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $190.24 million.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

