Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) opened at 8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.19%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 22,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

