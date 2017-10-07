Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Given Outperform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Northland Securities currently has a $46.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. BidaskClub raised Ringcentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Ringcentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Get Ringcentral Inc. alerts:

Ringcentral (NYSE RNG) opened at 44.80 on Tuesday. Ringcentral has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $44.90. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.19 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ringcentral will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Given Outperform Rating at Northland Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ringcentral-inc-rng-given-outperform-rating-at-northland-securities.html.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $433,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,998 shares of company stock worth $14,754,380. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 66.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 446,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter worth $1,173,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 58.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 164,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.