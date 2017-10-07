RigNet, Inc. (RNET) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.59% of RigNet worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in RigNet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 543,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RigNet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RigNet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RigNet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RigNet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 3,000 shares of RigNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Simmons upped their price objective on RigNet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on RigNet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

RigNet, Inc. (RNET) opened at 17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. RigNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s market cap is $322.48 million.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RigNet, Inc. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) provides customized systems and solutions serving customers with data networking and operational requirements. The Company provides voice and data network, video conferencing and monitoring, crew welfare, asset and weather monitoring, and real-time data services. It operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Systems Integration and Automation (SI&A).

