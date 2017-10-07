Richardson Electronics (RELL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.03

News articles about Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Richardson Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.942259549038 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ RELL) traded down 1.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 12,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock’s market cap is $75.55 million.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion, and radio frequency (RF) and microwave components; high value displays, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment, and customized display solutions.

