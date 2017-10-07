RIB Software SE (RIB) Given a €15.10 Price Target by UBS AG Analysts

UBS AG set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIB. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of RIB Software SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of RIB Software SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of RIB Software SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of RIB Software SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, equinet AG set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of RIB Software SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RIB Software SE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.52 ($19.44).

RIB Software SE (ETR RIB) traded down 2.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting €18.35. 3,595 shares of the stock traded hands. RIB Software SE has a 52 week low of €10.96 and a 52 week high of €18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of €877.33 million and a P/E ratio of 37.45.

RIB Software SE Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

