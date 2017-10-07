Rhumbline Advisers Has $410,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of The Hackett Group worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HCKT) opened at 15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 17% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

