Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in CRA International,Inc. (CRAI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of CRA International,Inc. worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CRA International,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International,Inc. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in CRA International,Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International,Inc. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ CRAI) opened at 42.84 on Friday. CRA International,Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CRA International,Inc. had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $93.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CRA International,Inc.’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CRA International,Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. CRA International,Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. BidaskClub raised CRA International,Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International,Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

