Rhumbline Advisers Buys 23,410 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Novavax worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,681,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 938,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,519,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 411,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 371,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) opened at 1.15 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $333.39 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 787.38% and a negative net margin of 1,006.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

