Reviewing Leaf Group (LFGR) & YY (YY)

Leaf Group (NASDAQ: LFGR) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -31.38% -52.73% -41.29% YY 22.08% 39.07% 22.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and YY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 YY 1 5 9 0 2.53

Leaf Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.10%. YY has a consensus price target of $72.71, suggesting a potential downside of 18.06%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than YY.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and YY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $117.85 million 1.26 -$21.14 million N/A N/A YY N/A N/A N/A $5.24 16.94

YY has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leaf Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YY beats Leaf Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.

About YY

YY Inc. (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning. YY offers users an entertainment experience through its social community. It owns the domain names of YY.com, Duowan.com, 100.com, Huya.com, Edu24ol.com and Zhiniu8.com. The Company’s YY platform, including YY.com, is jointly operated by personnel from Guangzhou Huaduo and Zhuhai Duowan. Its product, YY Client, enables users to engage in live interactions online. Its Web-based YY enables users to conduct real-time interactions through Web browsers without requiring any downloads or installations.

