Reviewing First Community Bancshares (FCBC) and Pulaski Financial Corp (PULB)

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) and Pulaski Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PULB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pulaski Financial Corp does not pay a dividend. First Community Bancshares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Community Bancshares and Pulaski Financial Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pulaski Financial Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.55%. Given First Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community Bancshares is more favorable than Pulaski Financial Corp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Pulaski Financial Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bancshares $107.58 million 4.68 $25.36 million $1.49 19.85 Pulaski Financial Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pulaski Financial Corp.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Pulaski Financial Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bancshares 21.56% 7.38% 1.05% Pulaski Financial Corp 20.60% 10.31% 0.80%

Summary

First Community Bancshares beats Pulaski Financial Corp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee. It provides insurance services through its subsidiary First Community Insurance Services, and offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and subsidiary First Community Wealth Management. Its products include demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

About Pulaski Financial Corp

Pulaski Financial Corp. is the holding company for Pulaski Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Company’s primary assets are its investment in the Bank and cash. It also maintains two subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities. The Bank provides various financial products and services for businesses and retail customers through its over 10 full-service offices in the St. Louis metropolitan area and residential mortgage loan production offices in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago and Omaha-Council-Bluffs metropolitan areas, mid-Missouri, southwestern Missouri, eastern Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The Bank is engaged in attracting deposits from individuals and businesses and using these deposits, together with borrowed funds, to originate and retain commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans within its St. Louis lending market and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans principally within its St. Louis, Kansas City and Omaha-Council Bluffs lending markets.

