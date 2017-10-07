Reviewing EMC (EMC) and Its Peers

EMC (NYSE: EMC) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EMC to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMC Competitors 267 1404 3160 116 2.63

As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential downside of 5.83%. Given EMC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of EMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EMC has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC 10.47% 10.66% 5.47% EMC Competitors 3.86% 10.24% 6.07%

Dividends

EMC pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EMC pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 70.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio EMC N/A N/A 27.15 EMC Competitors $21.04 billion $4.38 billion 20.52

EMC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EMC. EMC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EMC beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

EMC Company Profile

EMC Corporation (EMC) develops, delivers and supports the information technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services. EMC manages the Company as part of a federation of businesses: EMC Information Infrastructure, VMware Virtual Infrastructure, Pivotal and Virtustream. EMC’s Information Infrastructure business provides a foundation for organizations to store, manage, protect, analyze and secure information. EMC’s VMware Virtual Infrastructure business is engaged in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to help transform the way they build, deliver and consume IT resources in a manner that is based on their specific needs. EMC’s Pivotal business unites strategic technology, people and programs from EMC and VMware and has a platform that consists of data, agile development practices and a cloud independent platform-as-a-service.

