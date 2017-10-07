Reviewing Denbury Resources (DNR) and EV Energy Partners, L.P. (EVEP)

Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) and EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Denbury Resources Inc. alerts:

Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EV Energy Partners, L.P. has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of EV Energy Partners, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of EV Energy Partners, L.P. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury Resources and EV Energy Partners, L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources $1.04 billion 0.51 $384.51 million ($0.96) -1.43 EV Energy Partners, L.P. N/A N/A N/A ($5.20) -0.11

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EV Energy Partners, L.P.. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EV Energy Partners, L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Denbury Resources and EV Energy Partners, L.P., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89 EV Energy Partners, L.P. 1 1 0 0 1.50

Denbury Resources presently has a consensus target price of $2.21, suggesting a potential upside of 61.63%. EV Energy Partners, L.P. has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given EV Energy Partners, L.P.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EV Energy Partners, L.P. is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury Resources and EV Energy Partners, L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources -35.24% -1.94% -0.25% EV Energy Partners, L.P. -120.31% -7.43% -3.56%

Summary

Denbury Resources beats EV Energy Partners, L.P. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. It had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) as of December 31, 2016. Its primary Gulf Coast carbon dioxide (CO2) source is Jackson Dome, which is located near Jackson, Mississippi. Its mature group of properties includes the initial CO2 field, Little Creek, and other fields, including Brookhaven, Cranfield, Eucutta, Lockhart Crossing, Mallalieu and Soso fields. Its LaBarge Field is located in southwestern Wyoming. Its Riley Ridge Federal Unit is located in southwestern Wyoming and produces gas from the same LaBarge Field.

About EV Energy Partners, L.P.

EV Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and all of its operations are located in the United States. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica Shale; the San Juan Basin; Michigan; Central Texas, which includes the Austin Chalk area; the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana, and the Permian Basin. Its activities are concentrated in the Ohio and West Virginia areas of the Appalachian Basin. Its properties are located in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico and La Plata County in Colorado. It owns Eagle Ford oil and natural gas properties in Karnes County, including Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk reserves. It holds interest in approximately 9,150 acres in Karnes County. Its properties are located in the Antrim Shale reservoir in Otsego and Montmorency counties in northern Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.