Restore PLC (RST) Declares GBX 1.67 Dividend

Restore PLC (LON:RST) announced a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Restore PLC (LON:RST) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 531.50. Restore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 322.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 570.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 597.20 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.84.

In related news, insider Martin Towers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($35,017.91).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Restore PLC from GBX 435 ($5.77) to GBX 585 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. N+1 Singer upgraded Restore PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($7.96) in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 528 ($7.00) price target on shares of Restore PLC in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Restore PLC Company Profile

Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based support services company. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Document Management and Relocation. Document management includes business streams, such asRecords Management, Restore Shred and Restore Scan.

