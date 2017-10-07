Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their sell rating on shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Resources Connection Inc. alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection (RECN) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,886 shares. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.29 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/resources-connection-inc-recn-receives-sell-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RECN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.