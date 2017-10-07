Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Resources Connection worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RECN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) opened at 14.85 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.29 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

