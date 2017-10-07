Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a neutral rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Republic Services Inc. alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) opened at 63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/republic-services-inc-rsg-cut-to-hold-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,493,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,289,052.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $940,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $528,622.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.