Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $9.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ FRBK) opened at 9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.08. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.90.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Republic First Bank (Republic or the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of Republic, as well as consumer loan products in the areas surrounding its store network.

