Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BWX Technologies worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) opened at 59.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.46. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $410.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.38 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 107.13% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, insider Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 1,992,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,018,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $73,887.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $106,899,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

