Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.03 Million Stake in Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.11% of Strayer Education worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Strayer Education from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Strayer Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA) opened at 88.65 on Friday. Strayer Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Strayer Education had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Strayer Education, Inc. will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

