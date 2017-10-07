Regal Beloit Corporation’s (RBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $88.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regal Beloit Corporation from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Regal Beloit Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE RBC) opened at 78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.53. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.66 million. Regal Beloit Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $316,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 32.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 56.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 231,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

