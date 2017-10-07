Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Director William S. Kaiser Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Director William S. Kaiser sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) traded up 1.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,735 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. Red Hat, Inc. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Red Hat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Red Hat by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Red Hat by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 154,608 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Red Hat from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

