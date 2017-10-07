Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 271.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $690,303.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Company (RTN) opened at 187.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $167.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59. Raytheon Company has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $188.31.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/raytheon-company-rtn-position-boosted-by-fiduciary-trust-co.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.