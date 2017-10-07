Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) opened at 18.47 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $796.26 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Rapid7 has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.65.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 98.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 52,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $908,699.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,152,177 shares in the company, valued at $54,280,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,770 shares of company stock worth $1,601,139 over the last 90 days. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rapid7 by 594.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1,398.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

