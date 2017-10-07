Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Rambus worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) opened at 13.56 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.76%. Rambus’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $45,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,221 shares of company stock valued at $944,373. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Rambus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

