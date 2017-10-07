Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ralph Lauren Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.370114083657 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE RL) opened at 88.25 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $7.17 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -869.57%.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

