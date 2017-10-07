Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) opened at 88.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The firm’s market cap is $7.17 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

