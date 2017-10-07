R1 RCM (RCM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about R1 RCM (NYSE:RCM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. R1 RCM earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6877827466614 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

R1 RCM (NYSE RCM) opened at 3.72 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $390.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

R1 RCM (NYSE:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc, formerly Accretive Health, Inc, is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers.

