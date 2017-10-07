Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 53,933 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $5,833,393.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,800,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,304 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $141,783.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,296 shares in the company, valued at $684,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,996 shares of company stock worth $17,517,207 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) opened at 92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.28%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. UBS AG boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

