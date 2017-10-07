Quantbot Technologies LP Has $159,000 Stake in Fred’s, Inc. (FRED)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fred’s were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 129.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

Shares of Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 6.53 on Friday. Fred’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $248.64 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Fred’s had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Fred’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fred’s, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fred’s’s payout ratio is -7.04%.

FRED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fred’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fred’s in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fred’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Fred’s from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fred’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

