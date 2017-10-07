Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,589 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Golar LNG Limited were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG Limited from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ GLNG) opened at 22.51 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.21 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 179.35%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

