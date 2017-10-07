QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm continues to lead the global wireless baseband chipset market, along with its Snapdragon processors. Qualcomm is reportedly partnering with Himax Technologies’ to create a 3D camera module. The pending deal of NXP Semiconductor buyout is still under regulatory proceedings. Qualcomm has launched its Mesh Networking Platform. Qualcomm is planning to buy Scyfer B.V. to boost its Artificial Intelligence Research. Qualcomm’s subsidiary has unveiled a new chipset — the C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything), compatible with 4G and budding 5G cellular standards. However, the company continues to receive charges for unfair business practices and licensing royalty payments. Aggressive competition in the mobile phone chipset market has also been hurting Qualcomm’s profits. The $1 billion dispute with Apple is getting uglier. Over the past three months, the stock declined 5.6% as against the industry’s loss of 4.0%.”

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised QUALCOMM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,348 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $1,279,499.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,914 shares of company stock worth $1,581,095 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,714,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,446,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387,347 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,077,848,000 after purchasing an additional 499,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,132,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $835,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $537,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.