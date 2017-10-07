QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.13 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-shares-bought-by-baxter-bros-inc.html.

In other news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 52.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.