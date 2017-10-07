QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) opened at 151.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.33. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $157.89.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Vetr cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on Adobe Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.16.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $3,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $281,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

