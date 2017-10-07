QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (HCN)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,427,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 471,717 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 438,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (HCN) opened at 68.35 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

HCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS AG dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

