Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lowered by Analyst (OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) opened at 3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. OceanaGold has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

OceanaGold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. The Company’s segments are New Zealand, the Philippines, the United States and All other segments. The Company’s assets encompass its flagship operation, the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

