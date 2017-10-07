Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Williams Capital set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/q3-2017-earnings-estimate-for-laredo-petroleum-inc-issued-by-keycorp-lpi.html.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 12.47 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16,137.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 197,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 469.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.