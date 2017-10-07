Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Pure Storage (PSTG) opened at 15.55 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.29 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 215,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,950 in the last ninety days. 46.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

