Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 8,200 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises, were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, by 57.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, by 26.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises, in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,233.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises, from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) opened at 28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Sykes Enterprises, had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises,

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

