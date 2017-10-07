Public Sector Pension investment Board Decreases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) opened at 24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,955.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

