PTC Inc. (PTC) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

In other news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $123,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 27,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,496,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,784.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $3,588,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc. (PTC) traded up 0.99% on Friday, hitting $58.32. 547,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock’s market cap is $6.74 billion.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $291.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.55 million. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

