Prudential PLC Takes $11.39 Million Position in DXC Technology Company. (DXC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology Company. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE DXC) opened at 87.44 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DXC Technology Company.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -378.95%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on DXC Technology Company. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology Company. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology Company. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 40,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $3,339,568.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,135.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

