Prudential PLC Buys 74,015 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) opened at 40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

