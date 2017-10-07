Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,229,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,961,000 after buying an additional 562,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,735,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,294,000 after buying an additional 429,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,476,000 after buying an additional 4,001,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,875,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,033,000 after buying an additional 199,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,928,000 after buying an additional 2,616,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) opened at 83.18 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

