Provident Financial Services (PFS) vs. Nysemkt (CRFN) Head to Head Survey

Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) and Nysemkt (NASDAQ:CRFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nysemkt does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Nysemkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 25.39% 7.40% 0.98% Nysemkt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Nysemkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $318.11 million 5.48 $93.96 million $1.46 18.57 Nysemkt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nysemkt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Nysemkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 Nysemkt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Nysemkt.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Nysemkt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and businesses in the areas surrounding its banking offices and uses those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It operates service branch offices in the New Jersey counties of Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, as well as in Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

Nysemkt Company Profile

Crescent Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Crescent State Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates for the primary purpose of serving the banking needs of individuals, and small- to medium-sized businesses in its market area. The Bank offers a range of banking services including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer and personal loans, on-line banking, mortgage services and other associated financial services. The Bank operates 15 full service branch offices in Cary, Apex, Clayton, Holly Springs, Pinehurst, Raleigh, Southern Pines, Sanford, Garner, Wilmington and Knightdale, North Carolina.

