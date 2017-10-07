Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 65.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 128.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 27.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $179,000.

Get Proto Labs Inc. alerts:

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/proto-labs-inc-prlb-shares-sold-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Dougherty & Co raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $234,713.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,660.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.