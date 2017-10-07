ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,823.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 260,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,062,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at 18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,844 shares in the company, valued at $501,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,380 shares of company stock worth $2,268,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

