ProNAi Therapeutics (SRRA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProNAi Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9613457265537 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRRA) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 403,237 shares. The company’s market cap is $100.35 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. ProNAi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $1.94.

ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProNAi Therapeutics will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRRA. ValuEngine raised ProNAi Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProNAi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProNAi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About ProNAi Therapeutics

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

