Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) Stake Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,845 shares during the period. Progressive Corporation (The) makes up about 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 147,842 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 311,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $1,703,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,651.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,513. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 1,815,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.87. Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corporation will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

