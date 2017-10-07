Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3,102,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. continued to hold its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 582,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,163,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy Inc. alerts:

SD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/principal-financial-group-inc-has-3102000-position-in-sandridge-energy-inc-sd.html.

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) opened at 19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $679.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $26.85.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.